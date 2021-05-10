Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2,415.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,933.91. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

