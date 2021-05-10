Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $77.96 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -288.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.