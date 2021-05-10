Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Shares of ATUS opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,812 shares of company stock worth $6,765,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $62,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

