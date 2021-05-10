Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Torray LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 912.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,211 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 3.1% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Altria Group by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,276,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,317,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Altria Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.