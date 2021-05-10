Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Altria Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.