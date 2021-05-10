Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AEE traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $85.84. 982,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
