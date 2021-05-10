Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $85.84. 982,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

