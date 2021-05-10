American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

