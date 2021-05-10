American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $297.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.83.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Thursday. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.