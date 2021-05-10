AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. 1,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,247. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

