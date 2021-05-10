Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.850 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

