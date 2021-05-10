Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.41. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

AZPN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.06. 419,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

