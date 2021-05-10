Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $510.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.10 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,996. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

