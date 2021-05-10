Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

