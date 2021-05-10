Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.57. 2,527,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,143,392. The company has a market cap of $196.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

