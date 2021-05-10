Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.33). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Galapagos stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.