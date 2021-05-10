Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

