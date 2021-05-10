Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Cactus reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 536,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

