Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce sales of $94.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $93.71 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

