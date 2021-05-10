Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.14 million to $80.50 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

TLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. Talend has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,024.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock worth $976,800 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

