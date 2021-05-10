Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Winnebago Industries posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.