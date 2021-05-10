Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 261,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,209. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

