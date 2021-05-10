Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $25.50

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.