Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $48.17

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,863,000.

GME stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.