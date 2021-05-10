Analysts Set Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) PT at $5.95

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $705.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

