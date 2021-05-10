Analysts Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Price Target at €99.71

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.71 ($117.31).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of DG opened at €95.69 ($112.58) on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

