Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently:

4/27/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

4/20/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MS traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $86.55. 1,203,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 115,533 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 191,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.