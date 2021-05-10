Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX):

4/28/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/12/2021 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $762.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.