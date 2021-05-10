Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $5.58 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00009585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $336.08 million and $4.26 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.62 or 0.01645970 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,270,010 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.