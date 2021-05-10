Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million.

Shares of AND opened at C$35.99 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$27.62 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AND shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

