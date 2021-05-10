Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.