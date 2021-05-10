Anthony Taparo Sells 63,588 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 439,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

