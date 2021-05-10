Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

NYSE:AON opened at $258.52 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

