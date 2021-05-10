Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $45.82

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.82, but opened at $44.00. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

