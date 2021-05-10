AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

APP stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

