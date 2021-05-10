AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.50. 84,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,140. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

