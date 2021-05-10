AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AptarGroup by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

