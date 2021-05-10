Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 268,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

