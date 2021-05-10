Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

