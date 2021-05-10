argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $320.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $263.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.16. argenx has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in argenx by 698.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 122,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

