Arqma One Day Volume Reaches $4,818.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $478,281.49 and $4,818.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,253.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.53 or 0.06886578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.24 or 0.02582533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00676989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00207274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.00819700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.92 or 0.00627673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00529660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,220,419 coins and its circulating supply is 9,175,876 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.