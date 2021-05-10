Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.34

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.34 and last traded at $270.99, with a volume of 2370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

