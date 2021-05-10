Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,584 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STBA. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STBA opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

