Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 303.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

