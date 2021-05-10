Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 118,184 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 88.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

