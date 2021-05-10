Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 56,419 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

