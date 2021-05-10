Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 91 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $163.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

