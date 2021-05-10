AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

