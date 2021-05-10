Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.08). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 86,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,813. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

