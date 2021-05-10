Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,304,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,920. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

