Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

ATER stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,304,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,920. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Several brokerages have commented on ATER. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

